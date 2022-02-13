Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea wonderkid Armando Broja during the summer transfer window, following his outstanding loan spell at Southampton.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea striker Armando Broja during the summer transfer window.

On loan at Southampton, the 20-year-old striker has scored eight goals in 24 games across all competitions.

The Saints were rumored to be considering a club-record £25 million bid at the end of the season.

However, according to Football.London, the Gunners are vying for his services.

They claim that Mikel Arteta’s team is keeping an eye on his progress at St Mary’s in preparation for a possible transfer.

Arsenal have made the English-born Albanian international a top priority after missing out on January target Dusan Vlahovic, according to the news outlet.

Arteta is said to think highly of Broja, who has made signing a center-forward his top priority this summer.

Martin Keown, a former Arsenal midfielder, praised the player for his outstanding performance in the Saints’ 1-1 draw away at Manchester United on Saturday.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Throughout the afternoon, the youngster was a handful for Red Devils coach Harry Maguire.

While speaking on commentary for BT Sport, Keown drooled over Broja’s speed and power.

“You have to applaud him for his pace,” he said.

For Southampton, he has left an indelible impression.

“He’s a physical specimen, too; the ball has been going into him, and Maguire hasn’t been able to win any of them.”

“To his game, he’s got everything.”

Look at his speed and how he wins the race – he bullies Maguire.

“You’re so direct and quick.”

Players are all around him.

“It’s impossible to beat this guy.”

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.