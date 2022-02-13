In the summer transfer window, Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea wonderkid Armando Broja, who is currently on loan at Southampton.

On loan at Southampton, the 20-year-old has scored eight goals in 24 games across all competitions, earning rave reviews.

The Saints were rumored to be considering a club-record £25 million bid at the end of the season.

However, according to Football.London, the Gunners are vying for his signature.

Mikel Arteta’s representatives are said to be keeping an eye on his progress at St Mary’s in preparation for a possible transfer.

Arsenal have made the English-born Albanian international a top priority after missing out on January target Dusan Vlahovic, according to the news outlet.

Broja is said to be a favorite of Arteta, who has made acquiring a centre-forward his top priority this summer.

Martin Keown, a former Arsenal midfielder, praised the player for his outstanding performance in the Saints’ 1-1 draw away at Manchester United on Saturday.

Throughout the afternoon, the youngster was a handful for Red Devils coach Harry Maguire.

While speaking on commentary for BT Sport, Keown drooled over Broja’s speed and power.

“You have to applaud him for his pace,” he said.

For Southampton, he’s quite impressive.

“He’s a physical specimen, too; the ball has been going into him, and Maguire hasn’t been able to win any of them.”

“To his game, he’s got everything.”

Look at his speed and how he wins the race – he bullies Maguire.

“You’re so quick and direct.

Players are all around him.

“It’s impossible to play against this guy.”

