Arsenal are rumored to be interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Erling Haaland, but the midfielder ‘doesn’t like the Premier League.’

Arsenal could make a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, according to Carlton Palmer.

Following his most recent ‘disciplinary’ breach, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future at the north London club is in doubt.

Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, both from the Hale End academy, are both out of contract next summer, leaving the Gunners in need of a striker or two… or three.

Palmer believes Haaland is a good fit for Mikel Arteta’s philosophy of bringing in young, hungry players for the future.

“They’ll be looking to bring in a striker,” Palmer said on talkSPORT.

“I don’t know if they’ll be able to get Haaland in.”

“I believe a large number of people will do so because, as you can see, what it represents is Haaland’s 22.

“So if you can get him out of his clause for £62 million, that’s fine.”

Even if you give him £30m-£40m, you’re still looking at £100m.

“If you buy Harry Kane for £110 million and add £50 million on top, you’re looking at £160 million, and he’ll be 32-33 when his contract expires.”

Haaland, on the other hand, is not a fan of the Premier League and would prefer to relocate to Spain, where he owns a home.

“He [Haaland] doesn’t like Premier League too much,” said transfer guru Gianluca DiMarzio.

“It’s not something he dreams about,” says the narrator.

At this time, it is not the ideal league.

“He prefers LaLiga and enjoys it tremendously.

So, in my opinion, LaLiga is the ideal tournament to play in right now.

Alternatively, he could play in the Bundesliga, where he is currently.

“As a result, it’s unclear whether he’ll leave this summer.”

Borussia Dortmund believes that another year would be the best next step in his career.

“I’m not sure what Mino Raiola thinks.”

I believe Raiola is trying to get him out of Borussia Dortmund because he needs a new challenge after two years there.

“As a result, I believe he will try to find the best solution for him.”

