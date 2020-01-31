Arsenal aren’t far away from being title challengers under Mikel Arteta: Eddie Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe claims Arsenal are not far away from challenging for the Premier League title under new boss Mikel Arteta.

Bournemouth host Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round on Monday night, and the Gunners will be buoyed following their dramatic 2-2 draw against London rivals Chelsea with 10 men last time out in the Premier League.

Results in the Premier League are still proving hard to come by under Arteta but there are certainly signs of progression and Howe believes the club are definitely heading in the right direction.

Howe said: ‘I don’t think they are far away [from being title challengers]. I think there’s a lot of overreaction in many different phases to different teams’ form.

‘It just takes one good season – obviously there needs to be an upturn in consistent results.

‘They’ve got a very good manager now, they’ve good players – I think they’ve had very good managers historically but sometimes you just need things to click into place.

‘But I think a lot of the top sides are sort of in that moment where they are rebuilding to sustain a challenge and I think Arsenal will be one of those teams.’