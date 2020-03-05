Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta desperate to tie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang down to new deal

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta insists he wants to keep Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang under ‘any circumstances’.

Aubameyang’s future is up in the air with the former Borussia Dortmund striker entering the final year of his contract next season while also hoping to play Champions League football.

The Gunners have already been knocked out of the Europa League, while they also sit eight points off the top four but have a game in hand.

And Arteta insists he is desperate to sort out Aubameyang’s future before the season is over.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s home match against West Ham, the Spaniard said: ‘We will have to do that [sit down with him]at some stage before the end of the season.

‘I want to keep him in any circumstances.’

The Gabon striker has led from the front once again this season, scoring 20 goals in 31 matches for the Gunners in all competitions.