Arsenal captaincy is cursed, and Aubameyang is the latest captain to go missing, following in the footsteps of Van Persie and Fabregas.

Captaincy at Arsenal is a curse, and Aubameyang is the latest to abandon ship after the likes of Van Persie and Fabregas.

PIERRE-EMERICK AUBAMEYANG is the latest Arsenal captain to be relieved of his duties due to a disciplinary issue.

After arriving late from an authorised trip to France, the Gabonese striker was dropped from Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad on Saturday.

After missing March’s North London derby due to a disciplinary issue, Arteta was enraged by Aubameyang’s indiscretion.

He will not be considered for tomorrow night’s match against West Ham United.

However, the forward is far from the first Gunners captain to enrage fans and bosses.

Since Arsene Wenger appointed William Gallas as captain in 2007, a long line of Arsenal captains have had problems.

With Tony Adams’ 14-year reign as captain having come to an end, let’s take a look at what Aubameyang’s predecessors did at the Emirates.

During his 12-year stay in England, the eccentric Frenchman had the distinct honor of representing London rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, and Chelsea.

Most Arsenal fans were outraged that club legend Gilberto Silva had been passed over for the role by Arsene Wenger.

Gallas has been chastised for his leadership during Arsenal’s match against Birmingham City, in which Eduardo suffered a horrific leg break.

After publicly accusing his teammates of not being “brave enough” to win trophies, Wenger stripped him of the captaincy.

Cesc Fabregas, a star midfielder, took over for Gallas.

Early on, there were doubts about whether the Spaniard possessed the necessary leadership qualities to lead the Gunners to glory – after all, this was a team that had been led to glory by Patrick Vieira not long before.

Fabregas’ performances, on the other hand, improved with each passing game, eventually catching the attention of his boyhood club Barcelona.

Despite Arsenal’s best efforts, Fabregas was desperate to leave the Emirates and even went on STRIKE to force a transfer.

Not exactly the behavior of a dedicated leader.

Wenger then turned to Van Persie after the humiliation of Fabregas’ departure.

The Dutchman had struggled with injuries in his early years at the club, but had found his best form after the Frenchman stuck by him.

With only a year left on his contract, speculation about Van Persie’s future began to swirl after he scored an incredible 30 Premier League goals while wearing the armband.

After it became clear that he would not be extending his stay at Arsenal, Van Persie enraged fans by signing for Manchester United, claiming it was…

