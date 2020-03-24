Arsenal change training plans; confirm Arteta coronavirus recovery

Arsenal have confirmed manager Mikel Arteta has recovered from coronavirus, while they have decided their players will not return to training for the time being.

The first-team squad were due to return to training on Tuesday after being placed in self-isolation due to Arteta testing positive for the virus.

But with the Government calling for people to stay at home where possible, the club feel it would be “inappropriate and irresponsible” to ask the players to return to training.

FEATURE: Ranking the 12 £50m+ signings available this summer

A statement from Arsenal read: “Our men’s first team players were scheduled to return to training on Tuesday after completing 14 days isolation following Mikel Arteta’s positive diagnosis for the virus.

“As a result of the current situation we are clear it would be inappropriate and irresponsible to ask players to come back at this time.

“Therefore our men’s first team, women and academy players are all remaining at home. Stay at home and save lives.”