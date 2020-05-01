Arsenal chief Raul Sanllehi ‘tells staff not to expect big money signings’ following coronavirus

Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi has told staff not to expect big money signings following the coronavirus crisis.

According to The Evening Standard, Sanllehi played down the prospect of big spending in a weekly video call with chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and all non-playing employees.

The Spaniard is understood to have told staff that transfers are not considered a priority in the current financial climate with several Premier League clubs preparing to cut costs.

But the club have faced up to the possibility of losing leading goalscorer and captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after shelving talks over a new contract.

The striker’s current deal is set to expire in 2021 but the Gunners are not prepared to meet his high wage demands with several European clubs keeping an eye on the situation.

Arsenal have also been heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey, who has a release of £43million.

But the club could be forced to look for cheaper alternatives if the suspension of the football season is prolonged.

The club broke their transfer record last summer to sign Nicolas Pepe from Lille for a fee of £72million but are unlikely to match that spending for the foreseeable future.

Other Premier League owners, including Manchester United’s Ed Woodward and Tottenham’s Daniel Levy, have also warned the impact of the virus will see clubs working with smaller transfer budgets.

The Gunners have already agreed 12.5 per cent pay cuts with the majority of their squad and manager Mikel Arteta for the next 12 months while 14 executives have taken 30 per cent cuts.

The team returned to training this week as players completed individual sessions to maintain social distancing measures.

Each player was given their own pitch and were not allowed to interact with team-mates while the changing rooms and canteen were closed.