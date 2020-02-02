Arsenal complete loan signing of Cedric Soares from Southampton 

Arsenal have completed the loan signing of Portugal defender Cedric Soares from Southampton.

The 28-year-old has joined Mikel Arteta’s side until the end of the season but he only has six months remaining on his contract at Southampton, suggesting his days at the south coast club are over.

He will compete alongside Hector Bellerin for the right-back slot with the Gunners and revealed he nearly joined the club previously in his career, but did not specify when.

He’s our Cedric! ✅

Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal.

👋 @OficialCedric pic.twitter.com/U6SSYKDSJU

‘We were close a few years ago, so it’s not the first time,’ Cedric said upon the completion of his move. ‘It didn’t happen that time but now thank God it came true. I’m super happy.

‘It was important for me in my career to come here. Southampton gave me the opportunity to play in the Premier League but obviously it’s amazing this step, to come here and play for Arsenal.

‘To be able to reach this point is unbelievable. I try to be a guy with energy, a player that goes up and down.

‘I like to consider myself a team player and yes, what can I say? It’s difficult when you need to talk about yourself! But again, I will give my 100 per cent for the team and for the fans.’

Arsenal technical director Edu said: ‘Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level.

‘He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality. I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy.

‘We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club.’

Arsenal are in action away to Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cedric made 138 appearances for Southampton after joining from Sporting Lisbon in 2015, scoring three goals.