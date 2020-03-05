Arsenal confirm Lucas Torreira fractured his right ankle during FA Cup clash with Portsmouth

Arsenal have been dealt a huge blow after it was confirmed that midfielder Lucas Torreira had fractured his right ankle during the victory over Portsmouth.

Torreira was taken off on a stretcher early on during the 2-0 victory at Fratton Park following a crunching tackle from Portsmouth’s James Bolton.

The midfielder will see a specialist on Friday to discover the full extent of his ankle injury.

Trabajando y pensando en el futuro ❤️💪🏻⚽️ #LT11

A post shared by Lucas Torreira #LT11 (@ltorreira34) on Mar 4, 2020 at 9:54am PST

Torreira came off after just 16 minutes of Monday’s FA Cup tie against Portsmouth and was seen hobbling out of Fratton Park on crutches, with his right lower leg in a protective boot.

Manager Mikel Arteta said: ‘He was quite positive this morning. I spoke with him. He was in pain. We don’t know the extent of the injury.

‘He needs to see the specialist here in London tomorrow and then we will know more about it.’

After the final whistle on Monday, Portsmouth defender Bolton claimed he had no regrets over his challenge but did wish a speedy recovery to the Arsenal star.

‘It was a great tackle,’ Bolton told the BBC on Monday night. ‘I timed it really well but it’s never nice to see someone down. I hope he’s okay.’