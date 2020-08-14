Arsenal confirm Willian transfer on free from Chelsea on three-year deal worth £220,000-a-week and will wear No12 shirt

ARSENAL have confirmed the free transfer signing of Chelsea winger Willian.

The 32-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Gunners believed to be worth £220,000-a-week.

He will wear the No12 shirt for his new club.

Willian was a free agent after leaving Chelsea, having spent seven years at Stamford Bridge.

He had rejected the offer of a two-year extension with the Blues, and has now joined Chelsea’s London rivals the Gunners.

Willian scored 63 goals in 339 appearances for Chelsea after his arrival from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala in 2013.

Twice a Premier League winner with the Blues, he will add experience to an Arsenal side full of talented youngsters in Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Gabriel Martinelli and Reiss Nelson.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta told the club’s website: “I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months.

“We had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions [and]he is a player that gives us a lot of versatility.”

The staggering money thrown at Willian comes hot on the heels of the club announcing a flood or redundancies.

The FA Cup winners have proposed cutting around 10 per cent of their work force amid the coronavirus downturn.

It’s been alleged than many of the players who accepted a 12.5 per cent pay cut earlier this year are “fuming” with the decision.

They reportedly slashed their salaries on the basis that the money saved would avoid the need for any staff cuts.

News of Willian’s huge contract will only rub salt into those wounds.

