Arsenal could make five transfers in January to replace AFCON-bound players such as Calvert-Lewin and Renato Sanches.

Arsenal could make five transfers in January to replace AFCON-bound players like Calvert-Lewin and Renato Sanches, among others.

AFTER LISTENING to Per Mertesacker at the recent Arsenal Supporters Trust meeting, I am convinced that last summer’s spending spree was the exception rather than the rule.

Arsenal continues to operate on a self-sustaining model in which books must eventually be balanced.

This puts more pressure on the German to produce more Sakas and Smith Rowes, or sell more Willocks.

With this backdrop, a large net spend in the January window seems unlikely, but the team still has obvious needs.

Needs that will be exacerbated by first-teamers departing for the African Cup of Nations, as well as players who are out of form or about to lose their contracts.

With Alexandre Lacazette and Carabao Cup winner Eddie Nketiah both expected to leave in the summer, it seems illogical to plan for the second half of the season around them.

However, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of sorts, having been stripped of his captaincy and representing Gabon at the World Cup, Arteta is left with only Martinelli and Balogun as committed strikers.

Given reports that Balogun is set to be loaned out, it appears that a new striker will be the priority in January.

We’ll be looking for a central midfielder as well, with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny both on international duty and Ainsley Maitland-Niles once again unhappy.

Here are a few names that may come up in the boardroom.

While the Everton striker is out injured, he has been linked with Arsenal and is a self-proclaimed Arsenal supporter.

He’s close to returning, and he’s exactly the type of striker Arteta needs, with strong hold-up and link play, as well as pace, aerial ability, and the ability to create something out of nothing.

He fits in well with the new-look squad’s profile, which is made up of players who are still in their prime years.

I expect Arsenal to make a big splash in January with a striker signing, and DCL checks all the boxes.

If Maitland-Niles is still keen to move and Everton is still interested in him, he could act as a go-between.

Toney, another Arsenal supporter, will undoubtedly be on Arteta’s radar.

Toney has had an outstanding start to his Premier League career, with similar skills to Calvert-Lewin and the ability to play as a lone striker.

But, despite higher Premier League revenues in 2017, we all know Brentford’s model.

