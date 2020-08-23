Arsenal demand record fee from Villarreal for ‘ostracised’ player

Villarreal won’t be able to stump up the asking price for Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi this summer and would prefer a loan, according to reports.

Guendouzi has been a bit-part player at the Emirates Stadium since the Premier League restart and could have played his last game for the Gunners.

Despite showing impressive potential, Guendouzi was sidelined following his behaviour in the 2-1 loss against Brighton back in June.

The Arsenal player supposedly taunted opponents about the wage difference between them before putting his hands around Neal Maupay’s neck at full-time.

Following his fallout with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, the Frenchman revealed that he wants to leave the Emirates. La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been rumoured to be interested.

And now The Sun claims new Villarreal boss Unai Emery wants ‘to rescue’ Guendouzi from Arsenal but he ‘does not have the cash to match the Frenchman’s £30million asking price’.

Guendouzi is ‘unlikely to return to the fold when senior players report back for duty next week’ and Emery sees the 21-year-old ‘as the perfect replacement’ for Santi Cazorla.

Mikel Arteta ‘wants him gone as soon as possible’ but the Gunners will not allow the talented player to ‘leave on the cheap’.

Villarreal have only ever paid more than £20m once for their record signing Paco Alcacer and they would prefer to secure a season-long loan deal with an option to buy next summer.

Arsenal fear the more Guendouzi is ‘ostracised’ the more his value will plummet but they ‘will wait until the final day of the window’ to consider a loan move.