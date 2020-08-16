Arsenal director Edu suggests Guendouzi swap deal for Lyon star

Arsenal technical director Edu has hinted at a swap deal involving Matteo Guendouzi and Lyon’s Houssem Aouar, according to L’Equipe (via Metro).

Guendouzi looks like he’s played his last game for the Gunners after being dropped by Arteta towards the end of the season.

Arteta has been disappointed with the midfielder’s attitude after he taunted Brighton players and grabbed Neal Maupay’s throat back in June.

The Frenchman now looks set to leave the Emirates, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid reportedly interested in signing him.

His talent means he’s one of the most valuable assets in the Arsenal squad.

Edu has now suggested that Guendouzi could be used to sign Aouar from Lyon.

Aouar has been in impressive form this campaign for the French side, scoring nine and assisting eight in 39 appearances.

The forward-thinking midfielder has emerged as one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1 and could cost around £50 million.

Edu wants to offload Guendouzi in order to reduce the price for his target. However, Lyon are believed to want the money instead.

Aouar will be tested against English opponents tonight, when he faces Man City in the Champions League quarter-final. The winner of the tie will face German champions Bayern Munich in the semi-final.

Arsenal are also in talks to sign Thomas Partey to partner Aouar in their midfield.

Partey currently plays for Atletico Madrid and could cost the Gunners in excess of £40 million. He’s been a vital part of Diego Simeone’s success with Atletico and may be able to provide stability to Arsenal’s midfield.

Guendouzi will be one of many players that could be offloaded this summer.

Shkodran Mustafi has been unconvincing during his time at the club and will likely be replaced by returning Frenchman William Saliba.

Sokratis is another one of the five players that Arsenal should be looking to ditch this transfer window.