Arsenal director gives statement about club’s transfer plans

Arsenal managing director Vinai Venkatesham has provided fans with a statement focusing on the club’s transfer plans this summer.

Venkatesham recently became Arsenal’s main director following the departure of head of football Raul Sanllehi.

Sanllehi left the Emirates yesterday after sharing the responsibilities with Venkatesham since September 2018.

And Venkatesham has now given an update on the club’s transfer plans ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

“I think we can look forward with some real optimism. I think, in Mikel Arteta, we have an absolutely fantastic, dynamic head coach. He forms a formidable team with Edu Gaspar, who is our technical director,” he said (via Football London).

“We have, in Edu and Mikel, two individuals who are responsible for our technical plan. They have a very clear plan about how they want to rebalance our squad in the short term, in the medium term and in the long term. We’re starting to work on that immediately in this transfer window.”

Arsenal have signed Willian from Chelsea, Pablo Mari from Flamengo and Cedric Soares from Southampton so far this summer.

They’ve been closely linked with Thomas Partey, although Partey’s national team boss recently warned against a move to the club.

Venkatesham went on to say: “We’ve been active in the market and we recently brought in Willian from Chelsea, a signing that Edu and Mikel are really excited about and I’m sure our fans are excited about as well. And we’ll continue to work hard this transfer window.

“I think it’s going to be a challenging transfer window post-coronavirus, it’s going to be unusual. But we’ll continue to work hard to deliver on our objectives to strengthen the squad. Edu and Mikel have a really clear plan around how they’d like to do that.”

It looks like Arsenal are gearing up for a busy transfer window as they prepare to overhaul the squad. The main aim for the side will be to bring Champions League football back to the Emirates.