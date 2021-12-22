In the Carabao Cup semi-finals, Chelsea and Tottenham will play another London derby, while Arsenal will play Liverpool.

The Carabao Cup semi-final draw kept Arsenal and Tottenham apart.

Arsenal was assigned to play Liverpool, while Tottenham was assigned to play Chelsea.

The Carabao Cup semi-finals will be played over two legs between January 3 and 10.

The final will be held on Sunday, February 27 at Wembley Stadium.

Arsenal eliminated Sunderland, Spurs eliminated West Ham, Chelsea defeated Brentford, and Liverpool stunned Leicester in sudden-death penalties.

Leicester squandered a chance after conceding in injury time and then losing a penalty kick to Jota.

Liverpool vs Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

More to come…

