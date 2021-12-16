Arsenal fans are divided over Xhaka’s captaincy, with Arteta hinting that he is one of two candidates to replace Aubameyang.

Arsenal fans are divided over Xhaka’s captaincy, with Arteta implying that he is one of two candidates to take Aubameyang’s place.

Arsenal supporters are split over Granit Xhaka’s re-appointment as club captain.

After Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta removed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyng from the position, the Switzerland international is in the running to replace him.

However, the possibility of Xhaka being given the armband once more does not sit well with the Emirates faithful.

“Xhaka should have stayed captain,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Even now, he’s the best option.

“GRANIT XHAKA AS MY CLUB CAPTAIN PLEASE I BEG AND YES I BELIEVE IN SECOND CHANCES,” said another.

“Xhaka should be captain,” another said.

In his prime, he plays weekly and is a leader both on and off the pitch in terms of buildup.

“I’ve been here for six years.

When Xhaka leaves in 18 months, Gabriel becomes vice captain and captain.”

The anti-Xhaka Arsenal fan base, on the other hand, expressed their displeasure on social media.

“Having Xhaka and Laca as captains makes no sense,” one said.

“Xhaka will be captain until he receives his red card on 65′, at which point Laca will have already been subbed off due to meat sweats.”

“Unfortunately, the correct decision to strip Aubameyang was made,” Anoher said.

If we’re being completely honest, he’s not captain material.

“I’m hoping [Kieran] Tierney will be the replacement.

“I believe Xhaka would be a bad choice.”

“I’d go with Odegaard or Tierney,” another said.

It’s not Xhaka.

“You have to pick someone who is going to be a big part of it if you’re really building for the future.”

Following his third ‘disciplinary breach,’ Aubameyang was relieved of his captaincy on Tuesday and will not be in the squad for Wednesday’s match against West Ham.

“I don’t have much more to say,” Arteta said of the Gunners.

The club has made a very clear statement.

“We made this decision after the last incident with the player.”

“This is where we are right now.”

“He had to accept the decision,” he later added.

We’ll need a little more time.

It will take some time for it to heal.

He is not currently a member of the squad.”

“Well, we have the leadership group and we think that different players have been nominated to be captain in the last game it was Laca and we have Granit [Xhaka] who has been captain so we will follow that,” Arteta said when asked about Aubameyang’s potential replacement.

“Clearly, this is a very unpleasant situation, and now is not the time to make any hasty decisions.”

“That leadership group is extremely effective; it is the one that communicates with myself and the coaching…

