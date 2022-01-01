Arsenal fans are enraged as Ederson gets away with a reckless challenge and the team is denied a penalty – but did he actually receive the ball?

Arsenal fans are furious after Ederson gets away with a reckless challenge and the team is denied a penalty – but did he actually get the ball?

Arsenal supporters are outraged that the referee did not award a penalty after Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson collided with Martin Odegaard.

Odegaard charged into the City box and appeared to nudge the ball away from the Brazilian goalkeeper’s boot as he slid out, sending the Gunners playmaker crashing to the ground.

Although there appeared to be clear contact, it was unclear whether Ederson had the ball first before tackling the Norway international.

Stuart Atwell, the referee, thought the Brazil international had played the ball, and VAR agreed with him.

Arsenal fans, on the other hand, are not having it and have taken to Twitter to criticize the official’s decision.

“This is 100 percent a penalty,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Ederson is unable to make contact with the ball.

“How could you miss it?” says the narrator.

“How come that wasn’t a penalty? Ederson had no way of touching the ball,” one person said.

“Ederson clearly brings down Martin Odegaard, how is this not a penalty?” wrote a third.

“Ederson has massively gotten away with two penalties against Newcastle and Arsenal now,” one fan said.

“Is Ederson immune from giving away penalties? That’s two blatant fouls in a fortnight he’s gotten away with,” the fan continued.

On BT Sport, ex-referee Peter Walton dissected the VAR decision, saying, “It needs to have clear evidence to overturn the decision.”

“Quite correct,” he said in response to the decision.

Despite this, Arsenal managed to break through thanks to a goal from Bukayo Saka on 31 minutes.

Kieran Tierney burst down the left flank and delivered a cross into the box, which Saka met with a lovely finish past Ederson.

