Arsenal fans are furious as Arteta names a full-strength XI for the Liverpool cup semi-final, just days after the Tottenham derby was postponed.

Arsenal had requested that their Carabao Cup match against Tottenham be postponed just four days prior to the Carabao Cup match.

Despite this, Mikel Arteta had almost all of his key players available – even Thoms Partey, who was knocked out of the AFCON on Tuesday, made the bench.

Martin Odegaard was welcomed back to the Gunners after testing positive for Covid.

Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka, and Takehiro Tomiyasu all started despite injuries, but Granit Xhaka was suspended.

“There are players who haven’t had any training sessions, so we’re pushing the players,” Arteta said of his team selection.

There was no one else around.

“He (Partey) demonstrated his dedication.

He’s disappointed to have been eliminated from the AFCON, but he immediately stated, “I want to be involved.”

“He arrived at noon and went straight to the hotel; he wants to be on the bench to assist.”

However, many Twitter users were dissatisfied.

“They have effectively pulled the Premier League’s pants down,” one wrote.

“Jesus Christ, Lord.”

“Suddenly Arsenal has a team to play against Liverpool, but they didn’t have enough players to play away to Spurs four days ago,” another added.

“You should be ashamed of yourself!”

“Interesting team,” said a third.

How did so many players bounce back so quickly?”

