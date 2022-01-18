Arsenal fans are overjoyed with the news that Thomas Partey is returning early after Ghana’s AFCON exit due to a shock loss to Comoros.

The early return of Thomas Partey from the Africa Cup of Nations is expected to boost Arsenal’s chances.

The 28-year-old midfielder started all three of Ghana’s group matches before the team was eliminated.

He is now on his way back to England, where he could feature in Arsenal’s upcoming match against Burnley at the Emirates Stadium.

With Arsenal’s match against Tottenham Hotspur postponed last Sunday, Partey may not have missed a single Premier League match.

In a shock result on Tuesday, Ghana was defeated 3-2 by Comores.

Morocco and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Gabon advanced instead, ensuring Ghana’s elimination.

Senegal’s qualification from Group B will hurt Arsenal’s rivals Chelsea and Liverpool, as Edouard Mendy and Sadio Mane are expected to stay in Africa longer.

Partey has been in superb form for Arsenal recently, winning Man of the Match against Manchester City earlier this month.

As a result, many Gooners are ecstatic about his impending return.

“It’s quite something, how you can fly to another continent for a tournament, return, and not miss a single league game!” one Twitter user exclaimed.

“Thomas Partey being knocked out of the AFCON and returning to The Arsenal is lovely news, let’s play some games now,” another added.

“Arsenal better have a private jet to London ready for Thomas Partey as soon as possible!” said a third.

