Arsenal fans are perplexed as Sky Sports commentator Alan Smith sits in FOUR CHAIRS, squashing legs, for the Liverpool game.

Arsenal legend Alan Smith was bizarrely photographed sitting on FOUR CHAIRS at the Emirates, sending football fans into a frenzy.

The 59-year-old Arsenal legend was in North London for the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg match against Liverpool, which was broadcast live on Sky Sports.

And Smith has perplexed Twitter users after being photographed sitting on a large pile of chairs while watching from the gantry.

“You may have detected this from his co-commentary already,” said Adam Hurrey, an athletic journalist who posted a photo of the two-time First Division champion.

“However, I can exclusively reveal that at the Emirates, Sky’s Alan Smith is seated in *at least four* chairs at the same time.”

“I have never seen those chairs outside of school,” one supporter exclaimed.

“All those comfortable seats in the Emirates, and he’s sat on four plastic chairs,” one joked.

“Looks like he’s had his booster,” said a third.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND GET A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

“This is how they pad out the attendance figures at the Emirates,” one remarked.

“City must do the same to get the attendance up,” this fan added.

Arsenal went into the halftime break 1-0 down after Diogo Jota broke the deadlock.

Arsenal had made a bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner before the match, according to reports.

In August, he was named the tournament’s best shot-stopper after helping the USA national team win the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Bernd Leno, the backup goalkeeper, could leave this month if he joins the team.

The Germany international is said to be a target for Newcastle, with Eddie Howe desperate to bolster his squad.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.