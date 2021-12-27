Arsenal flops like Szczesny, Gnabry, and Malen have had success after leaving the Emirates.

Szczesny, Gnabry, and Malen are examples of Arsenal flops who have gone on to have successful careers after leaving the Emirates.

It used to be that if you left Arsenal, your career would go into freefall.

After some outrageous displays for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga and Champions League, Serge Gnabry appears to be one of the most sought-after stars in the world football.

Overall, this group flopped in North London’s red quarter but found new life elsewhere.

Starting with the man of the moment, SunSport takes you through Arsenal flops who have shone after bidding farewell to their teammates at London Colney.

In a deal worth around £100,000, the German forward signed for Arsene Wenger when he was 16 in 2010.

It was hailed as a major coup, with many pundits hailing Gnabry as Germany’s future star.

After starring as an 18-year-old in a Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, Mesut Ozil would later say that Gnabry was the best player he ever played with.

Despite being nominated for the 2013 Golden Boy Award, he was sidelined by a serious knee injury.

Gnabry was frozen out of the team when he returned to fitness, so he went on a disastrous loan to West Brom.

Tony Pulis didn’t think the wide man was good enough for the Premier League, so he only played three times for the Baggies.

Wenger sold Gnabry to Werder Bremen for £5 million in 2017, and after a season of starring in the Bundesliga, he earned a move to Bayern Munich, where he has wreaked havoc on defenses all over Europe.

Malen left Arsenal for PSV in 2017 after being linked with a return, with Liverpool and Everton also interested.

Before joining the Gunners in 2015, he was an Ajax youth product.

Despite Arsene Wenger describing Malen as having “interesting qualities” during a pre-season tour of Australia and China, Malen failed to make the first team.

Malen was a standout for PSV as they won the Dutch title in 2018, scoring 11 goals across all competitions.

And he’s only gotten better since then, even playing for a star-studded Holland side before joining Borussia Dortmund last summer.

Bennacer joined the Gunners in 2015 after leaving Arles of France.

That same year, he made his League Cup debut in a dreadful 3-0 defeat to Championship side Sheffield Wednesday.

Bennacer went out on loan to Ligue 2 side Tours in 2017 in order to gain first-team experience, and he impressed enough to earn a permanent move to Empoli in Italy.

He assisted his club in 2018…

