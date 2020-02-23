Arsenal forward Beth Mead ruled out England’s She Believes Cup defence

Arsenal forward Beth Mead has been left out of England Women’s squad for the She Believes Cup through injury.

The forward was forced off during her club’s 3-2 win over Liverpool on Thursday and will not join Phil Neville’s side in America for next month’s tournament.

Manchester United goalkeeper Mary Earps also misses out on the 23-player squad, while the Lionesses boss hands call-ups to two uncapped players.

West Ham’s Grace Fisk has been handed her first senior call-up, Everton goalkeeper Sandy MacIver could make her first senior appearance while her club team-mate Chloe Kelly earns a recall after an impressive start to the FA Women’s Super League campaign.

Six of the squad competed for England at the Under-20 World Cup in 2018 as Neville turns his focus to youth ahead of Euro 2021 next year.

Neville has high hopes for the new faces in his squad.

‘Until you give young players a chance, you don’t know if they can step up and that’s what we are going to do in She Believes,’ he said.

‘We want to give these young players an opportunity, sometimes young people can surprise you with what they can do.’

In-form Chelsea striker Bethany England is included in the squad, with Jodie Taylor not included having been a member of the World Cup group.

England has scored 18 goals in 20 club appearances this season and trails only Arsenal and Holland striker Vivianne Miedema in the Women’s Super League scoring charts.

Neville said: ‘I think with Beth England, she was really unlucky before the World Cup and I said to her when we brought her into the squad that she would be getting opportunities after Christmas.

‘She’s playing in a team full of confidence and every time I see her play, she’s added a little bit to the game.

‘Without doubt she, along with Ellen White, are the best two centre-forwards in England on form and she deserves her place in the squad.’

Neville was disappointed not to be able to call on Mead, who has seven goals to her name for Arsenal this term including three in the WSL.

Neville: ‘It is a blow with Beth. I think Beth has been in the best form of her career this season.

‘I knew as soon as she went down, the clash of knees, something wasn’t right.’