Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale criticizes VAR’s “inconsistency” and claims Man City was given a “soft” penalty.

In Arsenal’s heartbreaking 2-1 loss to Manchester City, AARON RAMSDALE slammed VAR’s inconsistency and a’soft’ penalty.

The Arsenal goalkeeper was perplexed as to why the leaders’ spot-kick appeal was referred to the video assistant while Arsenal’s was not.

Before Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off and Rodri scored City’s stoppage-time winner, Riyad Mahrez’s penalty cancelled out Bukayo Saka’s opener.

The Gunners were also enraged that Martin Odegaard was denied a penalty after City’s Ederson sent him tumbling.

“I’m basing it on both penalties – the inconsistency of going to the screen,” Ramsdale said to BT Sport.

“When the referee looked at it, he might have immediately ruled it out.”

But the fact that he went to take a look at it is significant.

‘He said no penalty both in real time and on the phone, but he only gets told to look at one.’

“Theirs was a little soft for me, but he was told to look and he did.”

‘With his foot, the goalkeeper comes out and either catches him or the ball.”

After watching replays, referee Stuart Attwell changed his mind and awarded City’s own penalty, which Granit Xhaka had pulled down Bernardo Silva.

“Both penalties, I don’t know why the referee is told to see one but not the other,” Ramsey added.

It’s there for a reason; take advantage of it.

“The whole point is to aid the game; it didn’t look like one in real time, but slow it down on a screen and it’s given.”

Albert Stuivenberg, who is in charge of the Gunners while Mikel Arteta is away with Covid, also believes Odegaard should have had a penalty.

“It’s a penalty,” Stuivenberg explained, “but I want consistency.”

“We have VAR, so why don’t you check yourself as a referee?” “That didn’t happen, so it’s disappointing.”

