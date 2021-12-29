Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale explains how he earned an extra £17 during Arsenal’s recent win over Leeds United.

AARON RAMSDALE has revealed that he earned an extra £17 by picking up coins thrown onto the pitch by enraged fans during Arsenal’s win over Leeds.

When Arsenal beat Leeds 4-1 at Elland Road earlier this month, the 23-year-old goalkeeper was mostly a spectator.

And Ramsdale, who is vying for the England No. 1 jersey with Jordan Pickford, has revealed that enraged home fans threw so many coins onto the pitch that he earned a £17 bonus.

On Ben Foster’s podcast, the Three Lions ace joked that he had picked up another £2 coin to add to his growing collection.

“After the first [goal], there were some bottles and stuff thrown, a few lighters, and I chucked them off to the side,” Ramsdale revealed.

“The money started pouring in the next thing you know…

“There was one £2, which I collect, so I took it.”

“Then there’s some quids and 50ps, which I pick up and put by my towel.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

“At halftime, I put them in my towel, run off, and put them in the locker room,” Ramsdale continued.

“The second half begins, followed by a few more, and finally, an E-cigarette.”

“I pulled about £17 from the pitch… and I missed some.”

Following his much-maligned move from Sheffield United, Ramsdale has already established himself as a fan favorite at the Emirates.

Despite initial reservations, the England international has easily displaced Bernd Leno as Mikel Arteta’s first choice.

And it was his spectacular’s***housery’ that drew the attention of Leeds fans during the win.

Ramsdale spent the majority of the game agitating the Leeds supporters.

After Arsenal’s goals, he celebrated right in front of them, even sticking out his tongue as they yelled obscenities.

Then, at full time, Ramsdale waved, winked, and kissed the home end, who had been abusing him throughout the game.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright praised his playful antics after the game.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed transfers, visit our Transfer News Live blog.