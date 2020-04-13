Arsenal goalkeeper explains how Aguero transfer could affect his future

Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez says he will think about his future in England when Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero decides to return to Argentina.

Aguero, who has 254 goals in 368 appearances for Man City, started off his career at Argentinian top-flight side Independiente before ending up at City via Atletico Madrid.

There have been rumours that the 31-year-old will finish his career at Independiente when he leaves City and Arsenal keeper Martinez admits he could follow his compatriot back to Argentina.

Arsenal’s back-up goalkeeper Martinez told TNT Sports: “Well, when Kun Aguero returns, I think about it too. It’s the club he loves. The truth is that you can never rule that out.

“I’m open to everything, especially with this British stuff.

“I played in Argentina until I was 17 or 18. I’m never going to say no to the chance of coming back, maybe in two or three years, I’ll be looking forward to it.”

