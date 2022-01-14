Arsenal has asked the Premier League to postpone their match against Tottenham due to the Covid and injury crisis.

Arsenal has requested a postponement of their match against Tottenham Hotspur due to the Covid and injury crisis.

Arsenal has requested that the Premier League postpone this weekend’s North London derby against Tottenham.

Injury, suspensions, and positive coronavirus tests have all taken a toll on the Gunners’ numbers.

Spurs, meanwhile, are displeased with the appeal being filed just 48 hours before the crucial match.

The game was set to start at 4.30 p.m. on Sunday between the two teams.

Arenal are on the verge of missing the minimum 13 players plus a goalkeeper required to play a Premier League game, with four players away at the African Cup of Nations, Granit Xhaka suspended plus injury, and Covid concerns surrounding another seven.

“I don’t know if the game will be off,” Gunners manager Arteta said earlier today when asked about his team’s chances of playing the game.

“It’s difficult to say that without judging our players, but what seems improbable today is likely to happen tomorrow.”

“It went the other way for us recently, when we were ready to play a match and it was twice canceled due to problems with the other team.”

“Thus, it can go either way, but our goal is always to play.”

“We had concerns before the match against Liverpool, and we had more concerns after the game.”

“We haven’t been able to assess the squad yet because we weren’t able to fly last night, so we just arrived at the training ground and all the boys are being cared for.”

“As a result, we have no idea.”

