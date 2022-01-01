Arsenal has become the first club in the Premier League to receive 100 red cards, as Mikel Arteta’s shocking discipline is revealed.

Arsenal has become the first Premier League club to receive 100 red cards, following Mikel Arteta’s shocking discipline.

Arsenal has become the first team in Premier League history to receive 100 yellow cards, despite Mikel Arteta’s club’s dismal disciplinary record.

On New Year’s Day, the Gunners threw away a first-half lead to lose 2-1 at home to Manchester City, with Gabriel Magalhaes sent off after an hour.

The 24-year-old Brazilian defender was given two yellow cards in quick succession, prompting him to leave for an early bath.

Gabriel’s red card brought Arsenal’s Premier League red card total to three.

Prior to the game, Arsenal and Everton had both been sent off 99 times in the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

Newcastle is third on the all-time list with 90 red cards, followed by Chelsea in fourth with 82 and West Ham in fifth with 77.

Arsenal becoming the first team to reach the century mark, on the other hand, comes as a surprise.

Arsenal had 89 red cards when Arteta took over in December 2019, with Everton on top with 95.

Arsenal, on the other hand, have raced ahead of the Toffees to reach their dreaded century in just over two years.

Since taking over at the Emirates, Arteta has overseen a total of 11 red cards.

Since Arteta’s appointment, Brighton and Southampton have been tied for second in terms of sendings off, with SEVEN.

Manchester City and Newcastle have both scored six red cards, while West Ham and Aston Villa have both scored five.

