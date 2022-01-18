Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in the form of Dusan Vlahovic, who has stated that Juventus is the only club he wants to join after waving goodbye to Fiorentina fans.

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer blow in the form of Dusan Vlahovic, who has said that Juventus is the only club he wants to join after waving goodbye to Fiorentina fans.

The Gunners are said to have offered £50 million plus Lucas Torreira in exchange for the Serbia striker, who is 21 years old.

But, according to Italian journalist Giacomo Scutiero, the goal machine reached an agreement with Juve THREE MONTHS AGO.

According to reports, the Serie A giants have agreed to pay Vlahovic’s agent’s huge commission fees.

Fiorentina had hoped to persuade him to extend his contract beyond June 2023, but he declined.

However, the former Partizan starlet appears to be on his way out in this month’s transfer window.

Vlahovic and loan midfielder Torrera both scored in the second half of Genoa’s 6-0 top-flight thrashing on Monday.

And, despite missing a penalty before the break, the 14-cap midfielder’s most memorable moment came when he raised his arms in what appeared to be a signal to home supporters that he would be leaving soon.

“At the moment, we enjoy Dusan here at Fiorentina,” manager Vincenzo Italiano said after his team’s sixth-place finish.

“He’s with us; I’m not sure what the future holds.”

“Today, he scored a fantastic goal.”

He appears to be both motivated and unconcerned.”

This season, Vlahovic has scored 17 goals in 21 Serie A matches, as well as three goals in the Coppa Italia.

In his last 62 games for Fiorentina, he’s scored 41 goals.