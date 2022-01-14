Arsenal has been dealt a transfer setback by Juventus, who have stated that they are “not willing to loan out a Brazilian” following advanced talks with the Gunners.

Arsenal has been dealt a transfer setback by Juventus, who have stated that they are ‘unwilling to loan out a Brazilian’ after advanced talks with the Gunners.

Arsenal will have to make a permanent purchase from Juventus if they want to keep Arthur Melo.

The 25-year-old midfielder has emerged as Mikel Arteta’s main target during the January transfer window.

The Gunners’ midfield options are severely limited, and they are in desperate need of reinforcements.

Both Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny are at the African Cup of Nations, while Granit Xhaka faces a suspension after being sent off in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool.

Arthur must be the man who can help Arteta’s team finish in the top four of the Premier League, according to Arteta.

Juventus is also willing to let him go, but only on a loan basis, according to reports.

Arsenal is said to be in ‘advanced’ talks with the player.

Juventus, on the other hand, is only interested in a long-term deal, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

They are hoping to recoup £35 million from the South American.

According to reports, any loan agreement would have to include a clause requiring Arsenal to buy the club if they finished in the top four.

Arthur has only made a few appearances for Max Allegri’s side this season, as he has struggled since joining for £72.5 million from Barcelona in 2020.

He is desperate to reclaim his spot in Brazil’s World Cup squad this year, and he believes that a new start will help him do so.

A source close to the ace told the Daily Mail that “Arthur wants to play.”

He realizes that Arsenal can give him playing time because the team requires it.”

