Arsenal has been urged to sign Vlahovic, but Calvert-Lewin and Isak’s moves have been questioned.

Vlahovic has been urged to join Arsenal, but the transfers of Calvert-Lewin and Isak have been questioned.

Nigel Winterburn, a former Arsenal player, is a huge fan of Dusan Vlahovic and wants him to join the Gunners.

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the 21-year-old this month, but Fiorentina want £58 million to release him.

Vlahovic is also said to be looking for around £300,000 per week, but Winterburn believes he can provide Mikel Arteta with something unique.

“We’re being linked with a lot of young strikers,” he told Paddy Power, “but I like Vlahovic from Fiorentina because he appears to offer something different.”

“He has a knack for scoring goals in a variety of situations.

He scores from close range and from the edge of the box, and he takes penalties.

He walks with his left foot and exudes strength and power.

Arsenal appears to be making a big push, and his name keeps cropping up.

“It’ll be interesting to see how that develops, but if he does come to Arsenal, I’m only interested in what he does while he’s here.”

“He’d be a fascinating signing.”

“With Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alexander Isak, we have to wonder if their goal-scoring record will help Arsenal.

“Those players are obviously contracted to other clubs, which makes it difficult, but the question is: will they provide 20 goals per season, which is what Arsenal requires?”

With Eddie Nketiah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang possibly leaving at the end of the season, Arteta is keen to strengthen his squad this month. Signing a striker could be a priority for him.

If Arsenal miss out on Vlahovic, they may target Calvert-Lewin or Real Sociedad’s Isak.

Arsenal’s pursuit of Isak has been aided by Real Sociedad’s refusal to sell him to Barcelona.

