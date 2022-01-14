Arsenal has completed the signing of Blackstenius, with the WSL leaders also being linked with a January move for Brazil’s Souza.

STINA BLACKSTENIUS has agreed to join Arsenal in January, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Rafaelle Souza, a 30-year-old Brazilian defender, is said to be a target for the WSL giants, with the club rumored to be in the running to sign her.

Blackstenius’ arrival was announced by the league leaders ahead of their match against Reading, with footage of the player training with her new teammates.

The striker, who joined the Gunners on a free transfer, will wear the No. 25 shirt.

“It feels amazing to be here, I’m so happy to join such a big and great club like Arsenal,” the 25-year-old forward said of her new club.

“I had a great first impression of this club; they play fantastic football, and I wanted to be a part of it.”

“I believe that in this environment, I can improve as a player.”

Last season, Blackstenius was the top scorer in Sweden’s top flight, scoring 17 goals in 21 games for former club BK Hacken.

“We’re delighted to have signed Stina,” Gunners boss Jonas Eidevall, 38, added.

“She is a world-class talent who will enhance our team’s overall quality.”

“Her game is well-suited to the style we’re implementing here at Arsenal, and I’m confident she’ll improve her game even more here.”

At the age of 15, Blackstenius joined Swedish club Vadstena and began her senior career.

Between 2013 and January of this year, the striker played for Linkoping, Montpellier in France, and BK Hacken in Germany.

During her time with Linkoping and Hacken, the player won two league titles and a Swedish Cup.

In addition, the forward assisted Sweden in winning silver medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Arsenal’s pursuit of the highly-rated forward has nothing to do with Vivianne Miedema’s future, according to Eidevall.

The Gunners’ contract with the Dutch international is set to expire this summer, and Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are rumored to be interested.

“For me, the arrival of Stina has nothing to do with the future of Viv,” Meadow Park’s president told reporters.

“I believe it is the right decision to sign Stina and make her a member of the squad.”

“With Stina, particularly with the way she has performed in the national team, it’s her ability to score goals in really big games,” Eidevall said of the forward’s attacking play.

“There are several reasons for this, but the most important is that she excels at running in behind.

