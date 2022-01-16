Arsenal has made a new £50 million transfer offer to Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic, with Lucas Torreira as part of a player swap deal.

Arsenal has made a new £50 million offer to Fiorentina for Dusan Vlahovic, with Lucas Torreira as part of a player swap deal.

According to reports, Arsenal has made a substantial new transfer bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian striker, 21, is set to leave Arsenal, and the Gunners are desperate to find a replacement for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Arsenal has reportedly made a new offer of £50 million plus Lucas Torreira, according to Corriere della Sera.

Vlahovic has 16 goals in 20 Serie A games this season for Fiorentina, with three more in the Coppa Italia.

Since joining the Tuscan side in 2018, the Serbian has scored 47 goals in total for the club.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, does not want to renew his contract with the Florence club, and the club has reportedly decided to cash in while they still can.

The Italians are willing to accept a bid in the January transfer window, before his value plummets as his contract expires next summer.

On Thursday, Fiorentina CEO Joe Barone discussed possible bids with Mediaset Italia.

“All proposals for Vlahovi will be considered,” he said.

When a £58 million price tag was placed on the Serbian international, it was thought to be all over for Arsenal.

The inclusion of Torreira in the deal, however, has reignited interest in the North London camp.

Torreira, 25, is currently on loan at Fiorentina, where he has established himself as a key member of their midfield.

As a result, Arsenal is hoping to sign Vlahovic by teasing a swap deal involving the Uruguayan.