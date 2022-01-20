Arsenal has made a’strong transfer bid for New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner, with Newcastle also interested in Bernd Leno,’ according to reports.

Arsenal has reportedly made an offer to bring New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner to the Emirates, despite Bernd Leno’s future being uncertain.

The 27-year-old was named the tournament’s best shot-stopper after helping the United States win the Concacaf Gold Cup in August.

The Gunners have made a’strong offer’ for Taylor, who won the Supporters Shield with New England in 2021, according to ESPN.

According to the report, the North London club is pushing for a deal to be completed before the winter transfer window closes.

According to reports, the proposed fee is £5.5 million, with the possibility of an increase to £7.3 million, similar to Zack Steffen’s move to Manchester City in 2018.

Aaron Ramsdale’s back-up, Leno, is expected to leave this month, according to the news outlet.

Leno was left out of Arsenal’s squad to face Liverpool on Thursday, having not played in the Premier League since a 5-0 defeat against Manchester City on August 28.

For the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, Ramsdale was retained in goal, while academy goalkeeper Karl Hein was named on the bench in place of the ex-Bayer Leverkusen ace.

Leno will miss the game due to a back injury, according to Arsenal’s social media posts.

Newcastle is one of the clubs interested in signing the 29-year-old in January.

Eddie Howe is reportedly considering a move to bring the Germany international to St James’ Park, according to 90min.

They claim that the Magpies have discussed a loan deal.

Should Newcastle be relegated this season, they would be obligated to sign Leno on a permanent basis.

Leno knows that if he wants to play in this year’s World Cup, he needs to be playing regular first-team football.

