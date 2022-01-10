Arsenal has received a transfer boost from Renato Sanches, as Barcelona has ruled themselves out of contention for the Lille star.

El Nacional reports that the Lille midfielder is looking for a new challenge this summer.

Xavi, however, believes Sanches lacks the necessary qualities to succeed in Spain.

During his time with Bayern Munich, the Portugal international failed to make an impression.

Xavi, despite reinventing himself at Lille, does not agree with Barcelona president Joan Laporta that Sanches is a good fit for the club.

The playmaker was also close to joining Barcelona last summer under Ronald Koeman before suffering an injury.

Sanches’ path to Catalonia has come to a halt now that Xavi is in charge.

As a result, Arsenal could be in pole position to sign the Euro 2016 winner, who spent the 2017-18 season with Swansea City in England’s top flight.

Mikel Arteta is dealing with a midfield crisis, with players either injured or away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

And Sanches could be the man to save Arsenal’s season after they were thrashed by Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup.

“Maybe AC Milan and Arsenal are interested, but I don’t know,” Sanches said in November, confirming Arsenal’s interest.

“Milan is a large and historically significant club.

They’re classy, and I like them.

“I talked to my agent, and I know which clubs are calling and which aren’t, but I can’t tell right now.”

“However, I’m confident that I’m prepared.”

If a proposal comes in, I’ll decide what’s best for me.”

“Many clubs were interested this summer,” Sanches said of his failed Barcelona move. “When I sustained the injury, I understood that I would have stayed at Lille.”

“I believe it was all done with Barcelona, but it all fell apart due to the injury.”