Arsenal has sent Harry Clarke on loan to Hibernian after rejecting Rangers’ transfer request.

Arsenal has sent Harry Clarke on loan to Hibernian after rejecting a transfer bid from Rangers.

ARSENAL turned down a bid from Rangers for young defender Harry Clarke before loaning him to Hibernian.

Last week, the Gunners cut short the 20-year-old’s season-long loan to Ross County.

Mikel Arteta and his teammates sent the former Ipswich academy star on loan to Hibs, their Scottish Premiership rivals, just days later.

Last summer, Clarke was a member of Arsenal’s 2-1 preseason loss to Hibernian.

But he made enough of an impression to earn an 18-month deal with the Edinburgh giants.

SunSport can exclusively reveal that before sending Clarke to Easter Road, Emirates chiefs turned down a permanent transfer bid from Rangers.

Clarke’s season-and-a-half loan deal in Edinburgh, however, contains TWO break clauses.

As a result, Arsenal will have the option to recall Clarke in the summer of 2022 or in January of 2023.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Before being recalled by Arsenal, Clarke played 17 times for Ross County in the first half of the 2021-22 season.

His contract with the club in North London expires at the end of the 2022-23 season, when he is expected to return from Hibs duty.

Arsenal did not extend his contract before sending him back to Scotland, so that is unknown.

Clarke joined Arsenal’s academy in 2015 after leaving Ipswich Town.

Last season, he was on loan at League Two side Oldham Athletic, where he helped the club avoid relegation by finishing 18th.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.