Arsenal has reportedly’set a deadline’ for Dusan Vlahovic to decide whether or not he wants to join them for £66 million.

After scoring 17 goals in 21 Serie A matches for Fiorentina this season, the 21-year-old has a slew of top European clubs vying for his services.

Mikel Arteta, the Gunners’ manager, is determined to beat his rivals to the star’s signature this month, and has made the Serbian forward his top transfer target.

Vlahovic has a contract with Fiorentina until June 2023, but he has so far refused to agree to an extension, putting pressure on the Italian club to sell him.

As the situation becomes more uncertain, his employers are becoming increasingly concerned about him committing his future to them.

Arsenal has reportedly made an offer of £66 million to replace outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as well as soon-to-be free agents Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, and will make him their second-highest earner.

The Premier League club, meanwhile, is becoming increasingly frustrated by the ongoing saga, according to La Republicca, who claims they have demanded an answer from the hotshot by ‘halfway through next week.’

Emirates officials have been in talks with Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso for over a month, but their patience is wearing thin.

Joe Barone, Fiorentina’s sporting director, provided an update on Vlahovic’s situation earlier this week.

“Some English clubs have made contact with Fiorentina, but no agreement has been reached,” he said.

“The English club is interested in Vlahovic, but he appears to have other plans.”

We’re willing to bargain, but he and his agent refuse to speak with us.

“From Vlahovic’s agent, there have been no openings.

[From Vlahovic’s camp], there has been no communication.

“I had requested clarity [on the player’s plans]and told his agent to be forthcoming with us.”

But no contact has been made on that front.”

