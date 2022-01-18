Arsenal has signed Bosnian defender Kolasinac to Olympique Marseille.

The 28-year-old signs a contract with Marseille that will expire in June 2023.

On Tuesday, Sead Kolasinac of Bosnia and Herzegovina joined Olympique Marseille from Arsenal in England.

Olympique Marseille said in a statement that the 28-year-old signed a contract with his new club that will expire on June 30, 2023, following a successful medical check.

Kolasinac, who was born in Karlsruhe, Germany, previously played for Schalke 04 and Arsenal in Germany.

He can play both on the left flank and in the center of the defense.

In 2017 and 2020, Kolasinac assisted Arsenal in winning the Community Shield and the FA Cup.

In January 2021, he was loaned back to his old club Schalke.

Kolasinac appeared in 118 games for Arsenal, scoring five goals and assisting on 15 occasions.

Kolasinac is also a member of the Bosnian national team.