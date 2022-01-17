Arsenal have agreed to loan Mari to Udinese just hours after pulling out of a match against Tottenham due to a lack of players.

Just hours after pulling out of a match against Tottenham due to a lack of players, Arsenal agrees to loan Mari to Udinese.

ARSENAL are set to loan Pablo Mari to Udinese, just hours after announcing that they would be unable to field a team to face Tottenham.

The Premier League accepted the Gunners’ claims that injuries and Covid had decimated their squad, so the much-anticipated North London derby was postponed on Sunday.

But, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are now ready to sanction Mari’s departure.

The agreement between the two clubs has been ‘completed,’ according to the Italian journalist, and the deal is’set to be signed.’

He will immediately join the Italians on loan, with no option to buy at the end of the season.

Arsenal’s 28-year-old has only made two Premier League appearances this season.

He played the entire 90 minutes in the 2-0 loss to Brentford on the opening day, as well as the entire 2-0 home loss to Chelsea.

The Spaniard has only played one other game this season, a 3-0 win over AFC Wimbledon in the Carabao Cup.

AFCON BETTING SPECIAL – GET £40 IN FREE BETS

However, following their weekend postponement, Arsenal’s willingness to let one of their senior players leave is surprising.

Tottenham Hotspur slammed the Premier League for postponing their derby, claiming that injuries and absences due to the African Cup of Nations should not have been factored into the decision.

Only ONE Arsenal player has been forced to miss a game due to Covid-19, with Martin Odegaard currently out due to the virus.

Although it has since been reported that the Gunners registered a second positive test AFTER the game had already been canceled.

The Premier League was forced to issue a lengthy statement explaining their decision as the backlash grew.

“The Board accepted the club’s application despite Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper).”

“The decision was made due to a combination of COVID-19, current and recent injuries, and players on African Cup of Nations duty.”

“If COVID-19 infections are a factor in their request, any club can apply for a postponement.”

For the latest rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.