Arsenal have been dealt a major transfer blow with Juventus launching a £50 million bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Arsenal’s chances of signing Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic have sunk again after reports that Juventus has made a £50 million bid.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to make Vlahovic their second-highest-paid player, but he is believed to prefer Juve.

Arsenal is said to have set a deadline for Vlahovic to make his decision.

However, it is believed that Juventus has taken a significant step forward in their pursuit of the 21-year-old with their first major offer.

Tottenham Hotspur and, in particular, Newcastle United could be on the verge of a move.

Juve, on the other hand, has become even more likely to sign him.

Last week, there was even talk that Vlahovic had agreed to terms with the Serie A giants as early as October.

However, when La Nazione reported that Arsenal was willing to pay him £300,000 per week, the speculation died.

At the Emirates, only deposed ex-skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang earns more – £350k.

And Aubameyang, along with Alexandre Lacazette, are the frontmen for whom Gunners manager Mikel Arteta is looking for long-term replacements.

In his best season yet for Fiorentina, Serbian hero Vlahovic has scored 17 goals in 21 Serie A matches.

Joe Barone, the club’s director, has acknowledged that he could be sold this month.

“Some English clubs have made contact, but there is no agreement yet,” Barone told La Nazione before Saturday’s claims of a bid from Juve.

“We’re willing to sell.”

