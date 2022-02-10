Arsenal has ‘concerns’ about Bukayo Saka’s new contract, which will give two Premier League rivals a huge transfer boost.

ARSENAL are reportedly concerned that re-signing Bukayo Saka will be difficult.

According to the Mail, Arsenal bosses have made it a priority to extend the contract of their brightest star, 20.

Since breaking onto the scene two years ago, Saka has scored 18 goals in 110 games for Arsenal.

Manchester United and Liverpool, two Premier League rivals, are both interested in signing him.

Saka’s current contract expires in 2024, and Arsenal wants to increase his £35,000-per-week wages to match those of the club’s top earners.

Those behind the scenes, however, are concerned that if Mikel Arteta fails to qualify for the Champions League next season, Saka will be denied an extension.

The versatile winger has yet to compete in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

Saka is sure to want a taste of the elite competition after seeing his England friends Phil Foden, Jude Bellingham, and Jadon Sancho compete at the highest level.

Meanwhile, there are concerns that Arsenal will be unable to sign their top transfer targets this summer if they do not qualify for the Champions League.

Arteta is said to be looking for a right-back, a central midfielder, and TWO strikers.

Targets like Alexander Isak, on the other hand, are dead set on playing at Europe’s top level.

Arsenal have already missed out on players because of the same reason, as Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina snubbed them for Juventus last month.

