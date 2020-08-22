Arsenal ‘have €15m bid rejected’ for Benfica midfielder

Arsenal have had a bid turned down for Benfica midfielder Gabriel Appelt Pires, according to reports in Portugal.

Juventus signed Gabriel for their youth ranks in 2011, taking him from Brazilian side Resende where the 26-year-old spent his early years.

Several loan spells later and Gabriel left Juve in 2016 for Spanish side Leganes on a permanent basis, before Benfica took a chance on him in 2018.

Since then he has established himself as a regular starter for the Portuguese side, playing 31 matches in all competitions this season for The Eagles.

His form has seen him linked to clubs in England and Spain, while Turkish side Galatasaray are also understood to be admirers.

And now A Bola (via Sport Witness) claim that Premier League side Arsenal ‘recently’ had a €15m bid for Gabriel rejected.

Sport Witness calls it a ‘weird claim’ as this is the first they have heard of interest from the Gunners in the midfielder.

Benfica are reportedly looking for between €15m and €20m and would be open to a sale for one of their standout players.