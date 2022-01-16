Following Djed Spence’s performance in Nottingham Forest’s FA Cup win over Arsenal, Arsenal has lined up a surprise transfer for the defender.

Arsenal are reportedly considering signing Nottingham Forest’s on-loan midfielder Djed Spence in January.

Forest’s FA Cup victory over Arsenal last week was highlighted by the 21-year-old, who is on loan from Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Spence, a former Fulham academy product, was named man of the match after keeping Gabriel Martinelli at bay during the 1-0 victory at the City Ground.

According to the Mirror, his outstanding performance drew the attention of the North London giants.

Mikel Arteta is reportedly considering a move for him to replace Takehiro Tomiyasu at right-back.

Calum Chambers has signed a contract with the Emirates until the end of the season, while Cedric Soares of Portugal is still a mystery.

Meanwhile, Hector Bellerin, who was on loan at Real Betis last summer, is expected to sign a permanent deal with the club in the coming transfer window.

Boro are reportedly willing to part ways with Spence for around £10 million.

According to the publication, Arsenal is expected to complete a deal to sign Spence this month.

This season, Spence is not allowed to play for a third club, so any move would have to be on a loan back basis.

Boro and Forest have both used him in the past.

In addition to Arsenal, Southampton, Roma, and Inter Milan are said to be keeping an eye on Spence.

Following his outstanding performance against Arsenal, Ian Wright praised the youngster.

This season, the youngster has appeared in 23 games in all competitions.

On the Wrighty’s House podcast, he said, “I saw him after the game and said, ‘listen, my friend.”

You’re on loan from Middlesbrough, and I have no idea what happened there; if you can’t get into the Middlesbrough side, I have no idea what’s wrong, so I need the whole story’.

“However, that was one of the best right-back performances I have seen in a long time.”

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen each other.

“Reece James and Trent (Alexander-Arnold) are two incredible right-backs.”

“However, it’s been a while since I’ve seen such a combative, technical, swashbuckling performance.”

“Whatever is going on, whatever you’re doing, Djed,” I told him later, “the level you just showed us here is the level you have to be consistently hitting.”

Take a look at what we’ve got to offer.

