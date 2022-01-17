Arsenal have lodged a £58 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with Fiorentina willing to sell the striker.

According to reports, Arsenal have made a bid for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

The Gunners are on the lookout for a new striker, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Eddie Nketiah’s futures in doubt.

Vlahovic appears to be their number one target, and the Serbian appears to be on his way out of The Viola.

According to La Repubblica, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is willing to let Vlahovic leave, with Arsenal willing to pay £58 million for him.

Fiorentina has made a U-turn after being hopeful that their striker would sign a new contract.

Vlahovic has been offered a five-year contract worth £34 million by the club, but he has refused to sign it. His representatives have also demanded a £6.6 million fee to renew the contract, as well as a clause allowing them to receive 10% of any future transfer fees.

That enraged Commisso, who screamed at the agents, “He developed here.”

And, whatever happens, he should acknowledge the club that helped him get to where he is.

“The longer I live here, the more I realize how messed up it is,” says the narrator.

Vlahovic’s contract is coming to an end in the next 18 months, and Comisso is reportedly willing to cash in while his value remains high.

Arsenal may have to up their offer to £63 million to land the 21-year-old in January if Fiorentina wants him.

Spurs are also keeping an eye on the situation and may try to sabotage their rival’s plans.

If that happens, the Gunners may turn their attention to other targets like Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Alexander Isak.

