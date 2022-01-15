Arsenal have lodged a £58 million bid for Dusan Vlahovic, with Fiorentina willing to sell the striker.

With the futures of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, and Eddie Nketiah all in doubt, the Gunners are on the lookout for a new striker.

Vlahovic appears to be their primary target, and the Serbian appears to be on his way out of The Viola.

According to La Repubblica, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso is willing to let Vlahovic leave, with Arsenal willing to pay £58 million for him.

Fiorentina’s decision is a sharp U-turn after they had hoped to sign a new contract with their striker.

The club has offered Vlahovic a five-year contract worth £34 million, but he has refused to sign it. His representatives have also demanded a £6.6 million fee to renew, as well as a clause allowing them to receive 10% of any future transfer fees.

That enraged Commisso, who screamed at the agents, “He developed here.”

And, whatever happens, he should acknowledge the club that helped him get to this point.

“The longer I live here, the more I realize how messed up it is.”

Vlahovic’s contract is coming to an end in the next 18 months, and Comisso is reportedly willing to cash in while his value remains high.

Arsenal may have to up their offer to £63 million to land Fiorentina’s star man in January if they want to sign the 21-year-old.

Tottenham are also keeping an eye on the situation and may try to sabotage their rival’s bid.

If that happens, the Gunners may move on to other targets like Dominic Calvert-Lewin or Alexander Isak.

