Arsenal have ‘proposed a formula’ for playmaker who Barca ‘need to sell’

Arsenal have a plan to sign Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona this summer, according to reports in Spain.

The 27-year-old made the switch from Jurgen Klopp’s Reds to Barcelona for an eye-watering £142million in January 2018, signing a deal until 2023.

Coutinho failed to live up to expectations at the Nou Camp and joined Bayern Munich on a season-long loan last summer, but the German champions have reportedly decided against taking up the option to buy him.

The Brazil international has been linked to Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle and Tottenham, among others and his agent Kia Joorabchian recently admitted that Coutinho is “definitely” interested in a return to the Premier League.

And now Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness) claims that Arsenal have ‘proposed a formula’ to bring Coutinho to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

It is understood that Barcelona ‘need to sell’ the Brazilian despite his brilliant performance against his parent club, as he scored two goals off the bench in Bayern Munich’s 8-2 win on Friday night.

The Gunners want to take Coutinho on a season-long loan deal with a purchase option but Barcelona are hoping for a permanent deal this summer.

On Coutinho’s future, Joorabchian told talkSPORT: “We’re still waiting until the season finishes before we start talking about anything in terms of transfers. I’ve always said that he loves to play in the Premier League.

“He enjoyed his time very much and if the opportunity arises to come back to the Premier League, whether it be this year or in the future, he’s definitely looking at that.”