Arsenal have put together a three-man striker transfer shortlist that includes Youssef En-Nesyri and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal are putting together a three-man striker transfer shortlist, which includes Youssef En-Nesyri and Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal, the summer’s big spenders, are planning to spend big again in January in the hopes of landing a marquee signing.

Mikel Arteta is said to have drafted a three-man striker shortlist, with Youssef En-Nesyri of Sevilla seen as a cheaper alternative to Dusan Vlahovic and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Since being stripped of the captaincy, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been frozen out and has been linked with a move to Barcelona or Juventus.

Meanwhile, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts will expire in the summer, leaving Arsenal in desperate need of a marquee signing up front.

Along with En-Nesyri, transfer chief Edu has Vlahovic and Calvert-Lewin of Fiorentina on his shortlist.

However, after spending more than £150 million in the summer, a move for En-Nesyri might be preferable.

Arsenal has already scouted him, according to ESPN, and he is a much more affordable option than both Vlahovic and Calvert-Lewin.

Vlahovic is reportedly valued at £68 million by Fiorentina, while Calvert-Lewin’s Premier League pedigree means he won’t be cheap.

However, transfermarkt places En-Nesyri’s worth at just over £36 million.

Last season, the 24-year-old Moroccan international scored 24 goals in all competitions, helping Sevilla to a fourth-place finish in La Liga.

This season, goals have been scarce, with only three scored since the summer.

En-Nesyri has only made 10 appearances this season due to injury, but there’s no denying his ability.

Vlahovic, on the other hand, is still a target, having turned down Fiorentina’s latest contract offer.

The Gunners, along with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, are said to be on high alert for the goal machine, and are preparing to compete for his services.

Calvert-Lewin, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has urged the club to make a’massive bid’ for England midfielder Danny Welbeck, who has missed the majority of the season due to a toe injury.

