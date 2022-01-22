Arsenal have suffered a transfer setback after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed that the Brazilian will not be loaned out.

Arsenal have been dealt a transfer blow as Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirms that the Brazilian will not be loaned out.

Arsenal target MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI has confirmed that he will not leave Juventus on loan during the winter transfer window.

Due to a slew of injuries and suspensions in the middle of the park, the Gunners are looking to bolster their midfield options.

Thomas Partey was the most recent Arsenal player to be sent packing.

On the day of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool, the Ghanaian international returned from international duty in Cameroon and was named in the squad to face Liverpool.

With ten minutes to go, Partey got going, but he quickly picked up two yellow cards and was sent off, for which he apologized.

The Gunners were interested in Arthur, but Allegri’s description of the Brazilian as an ‘important player’ makes it unlikely that they will get their man.

“This is our team, and we’re not going to change anything,” the Juve manager said in response to transfer rumors.

“Arthur is a key member of Brazil’s national team.”

Fabrizio Romano, a transfer expert, also revealed that the Italian giants are hesitant to agree to a six-month loan for Arthur.

Arsenal will face relegation-threatened Burnley in their next match.

And they’ll have to face the Clarets with a makeshift midfield led by Albert Sambi Lokonga and Martin Odegaard.

Alternatively, Mikel Arteta could move Takehiro Tomiyasu to the midfield two, where he has previously played.

