Arsenal hit out at Premier League after Bukayo Saka is NOT included in Young Player of the Season nominations

ARSENAL have taken a cheeky swipe at the Premier League on social media after teenage sensation Bukayo Saka was omitted from the Young Player of the Season shortlist.

Sake, 18, burst onto the scene earlier in the campaign, wowing Gunners fans and quickly becoming a key figure at the Emirates.

The England youth international went on to make 39 appearances in all competitions in the 2019-20 season – scoring four goals and laying on 11 assists in the process.

He also illustrated his versatility by playing a number of different positions, including on both flanks, left-back and midfield.

His stunning form has earned him a new long-term contract in North London.

But none of this was enough, seemingly, to see him recognised as one of the eight best young players in the Premier League this season.

And the Gunners made their feelings known, by quoting the PL’s announcement tweet of the contenders with a post of their own, using Saka and a cat meme to express their annoyance at the omission of their starlet.

Of the eight nominees, only Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Dean Henderson were playing their first Premier League season.

While Man Utd whizdid Mason Greenwood made his first top flight start on the final day of the 2018-19 campaign.

But then come Greenwood’s Old Trafford team-mates Anthony Martial, 24, and Marcus Rashford, 22 – with over 220 Prem appearances between them prior to this season.

Premier League winner Trent Alexander-Arnold and Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish rounded off the list of eight.

Gunners fans wholeheartedly agreed with their club’s Twitter admin, as they flocked to social media to express their disappointment.

One wrote: “Let’s just wait a minute, Saka who got more contributions than some of these players while playing left back, didn’t get nominated for young player of the year at 18yrs old? Smh”.

While another added: “Saka robbed man”.

And a third posted: “My boy has been robbed of a nomination”.