Arsenal is close to signing Alexander Isak, a Swedish wonderkid who will replace Aubameyang as a Real Sociedad BAN Barcelona transfer.

ARSENAL are reportedly close to signing Alexander Isak, who has been barred from joining Barcelona by Real Sociedad.

According to El Nacional, the 22-year-old Sweden striker will replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this month after a successful spell in Spain.

Isak joined Sociedad in 2019 from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 38 goals in 101 games, including 17 last season.

Isak is expected to leave Sociedad following their relegation from LaLiga.

His most likely destination appears to be Arsenal.

Following Xavi’s return as manager, Barcelona was said to be very interested.

After Sergio Aguero’s retirement, the Catalans are in need of a striker.

However, Isak is said to be barred from any talks with Barcelona by Sociedad.

As a result, it appears that Arsenal has won the race to sign him.

Mikel Arteta has benched Captain Aubameyang due to a disciplinary issue.

And he may have made his final appearance for the club, having last played in early December.

Alexandre Lacazette’s contract expires next month, and he is expected to leave on a free transfer.

And, under Arteta, Isak is expected to take over as Arsenal’s new No9.

He was also rumored to be a target for Juventus, but the Italian club has decided to pursue Mauro Icardi of Paris Saint-Germain instead.

That’s because Alvaro Morata, the second Spaniard to sign for Xavi after Man City’s Ferran Torres, is also a target for Barcelona.

